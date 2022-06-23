Sign up
Photo 3944
Cruising
On Monday evening we were in the town of Stony Plain just west of Edmonton. On our way home Melody spotted this mural on the walls of a McDonald's restaurant.
I got turned around and made my way back to take this picture
23rd June 2022
23rd Jun 22
1
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
amyK
ace
Very cool mural. Well spotted!
June 24th, 2022
