Cruising by bkbinthecity
Cruising

On Monday evening we were in the town of Stony Plain just west of Edmonton. On our way home Melody spotted this mural on the walls of a McDonald's restaurant.
I got turned around and made my way back to take this picture
23rd June 2022 23rd Jun 22

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
amyK ace
Very cool mural. Well spotted!
June 24th, 2022  
