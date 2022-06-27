Sign up
Photo 3948
A Start Of A New Day
I was up early enough to get some pictures of the sunrise. So I decided to share this one with you
27th June 2022
27th Jun 22
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
sunrise
