Photo 3950
A View From The Bench
Today l had some free time on my hands which allowed me to get out and take some pictures.
This park has several benches positioned in spots that offer a great view of our beautiful river valley
29th June 2022
29th Jun 22
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
park
,
landscape
eDorre Andresen
ace
Neat idea and collage. Truly beautiful
June 30th, 2022
