A View From The Bench by bkbinthecity
Photo 3950

A View From The Bench

Today l had some free time on my hands which allowed me to get out and take some pictures.
This park has several benches positioned in spots that offer a great view of our beautiful river valley
29th June 2022 29th Jun 22

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1082% complete

Neat idea and collage. Truly beautiful
June 30th, 2022  
