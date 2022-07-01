Previous
Next
Happy Dominion Day by bkbinthecity
Photo 3952

Happy Dominion Day

Okay so back in 1982 it changed to Canada Day. However, my Grandmother until the day she died refused to go by the new name.
So Grandma Jesse this is for you.
Happy Dominion Day!!!
1st July 2022 1st Jul 22

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1082% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise