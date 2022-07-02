Previous
Your Choice by bkbinthecity
Photo 3953

Your Choice

While walking around Whyte Avenue l came across these scooters and electric bicycles. The city has made them available throughout the city. I also happened to capture some cyclists riding by in the background on regular bicycles
2nd July 2022 2nd Jul 22

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1083% complete

