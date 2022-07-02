Sign up
Photo 3953
Your Choice
While walking around Whyte Avenue l came across these scooters and electric bicycles. The city has made them available throughout the city. I also happened to capture some cyclists riding by in the background on regular bicycles
2nd July 2022
2nd Jul 22
0
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3953
photos
361
followers
378
following
1083% complete
3946
3947
3948
3949
3950
3951
3952
3953
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-A526W
Taken
29th June 2022 6:03pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
scooter
,
bicycles
,
transportation
