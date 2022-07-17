Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3972
Wading Pool
This is the wading pool in front of City Hall.
During the day it is usually quite busy. However, it was almost 8pm by the time I stopped by to take some pictures.
There were a few people walking around but as you can see no one in the pool
17th July 2022
17th Jul 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3972
photos
362
followers
379
following
1088% complete
View this month »
3965
3966
3967
3968
3969
3970
3971
3972
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hall
,
city
,
fountain
,
pool
,
edmonton
Diana
ace
Such a delightful and refreshing collage with beautiful shots!
July 18th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close