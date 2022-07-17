Previous
Wading Pool by bkbinthecity
Wading Pool

This is the wading pool in front of City Hall.
During the day it is usually quite busy. However, it was almost 8pm by the time I stopped by to take some pictures.
There were a few people walking around but as you can see no one in the pool
bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Diana ace
Such a delightful and refreshing collage with beautiful shots!
July 18th, 2022  
