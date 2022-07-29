Sign up
Photo 3984
Cruising Down The River
I noticed the Edmonton Riverboat is back in business. After being shut down during Covid it was nice to see it up and running again. Looking forward to the opportunity to take a cruise
29th July 2022
29th Jul 22
1
1
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3984
photos
364
followers
380
following
1091% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A526W
Taken
1st July 2022 8:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
edmonton
,
riverboat
Sarah Bremner
ace
Nice.
July 30th, 2022
