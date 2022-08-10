Sign up
Photo 3996
Surprise Visitor
We were over at my cousins place today when suddenly we looked out the window and saw this unusual visitor in the yard.
It certainly is not to often that you see a moose here in the city
10th August 2022
10th Aug 22
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
animal
,
moose
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, that is an unusual visitor!
August 11th, 2022
