Previous
Next
Surprise Visitor by bkbinthecity
Photo 3996

Surprise Visitor

We were over at my cousins place today when suddenly we looked out the window and saw this unusual visitor in the yard.
It certainly is not to often that you see a moose here in the city
10th August 2022 10th Aug 22

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1094% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, that is an unusual visitor!
August 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise