Passing By by bkbinthecity
Photo 3998

Passing By

While standing on a street corner l spotted this car going by. I don't know the make or model but I knew it would make a nice shot.
12th August 2022 12th Aug 22

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1095% complete

Heather ace
That's a real vintage car! Great sighting and capture, Brian! I imagine someone on 365 will know the make or model. My uninformed guess is a Pontiac from the early 50s (?) Fav
August 13th, 2022  
Bill Davidson
What a great vehicle…..
August 13th, 2022  
Danette Thompson ace
Too cute
August 13th, 2022  
Diana ace
You were so right, what a great find and capture!
August 13th, 2022  
Bill ace
Classic car.
August 13th, 2022  
