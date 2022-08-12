Sign up
Photo 3998
Passing By
While standing on a street corner l spotted this car going by. I don't know the make or model but I knew it would make a nice shot.
12th August 2022
12th Aug 22
5
2
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Heather
ace
That's a real vintage car! Great sighting and capture, Brian! I imagine someone on 365 will know the make or model. My uninformed guess is a Pontiac from the early 50s (?) Fav
August 13th, 2022
Bill Davidson
What a great vehicle…..
August 13th, 2022
Danette Thompson
ace
Too cute
August 13th, 2022
Diana
ace
You were so right, what a great find and capture!
August 13th, 2022
Bill
ace
Classic car.
August 13th, 2022
