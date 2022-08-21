Across The Bridge

Tonight I headed down to Ezio Faraone Park to take some sunset pictures. I will post those this week. The Park is located beside The High Level Bridge. To my good fortune l was there as the street car l was trying to photograph yesterday was running. I was able to capture it making its way across the bridge.

Some of you from Australia maybe thinking that it looks familiar. That may very well the case as this is Melbourne 930 which was in operation from 1947-1997.

It was shipped to Edmonton as an ambassador from Melbourne in 2004. It was put into operation here by the Edmonton Radial Railway Society as a tourist attraction in 2006. It runs from Old Strathcona on the south side to the Legislative Grounds on the north side. It uses the old CP rail line

