Photo 4008
Sunset
As l mentioned yesterday I had made my way to the park in hopes of catching the sunset. So here is one of my shots
22nd August 2022
22nd Aug 22
4
1
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4008
photos
356
followers
380
following
1098% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A526W
Taken
21st August 2022 8:04pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
sunset
,
park
Helge E. Storheim
ace
Great capture and beautiful light
August 23rd, 2022
Margaret Snell
ace
Beautiful, Fav
August 23rd, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Oh, what a splendid view!
August 23rd, 2022
Diana
ace
A wonderful scene beautifully captured.
August 23rd, 2022
