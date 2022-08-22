Previous
Sunset by bkbinthecity
Photo 4008

Sunset

As l mentioned yesterday I had made my way to the park in hopes of catching the sunset. So here is one of my shots
22nd August 2022 22nd Aug 22

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1098% complete

Helge E. Storheim ace
Great capture and beautiful light
August 23rd, 2022  
Margaret Snell ace
Beautiful, Fav
August 23rd, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Oh, what a splendid view!
August 23rd, 2022  
Diana ace
A wonderful scene beautifully captured.
August 23rd, 2022  
