At The Park by bkbinthecity
Photo 4010

At The Park

Today we made our way back to Hawrelak Park. There has been a lot of activity at the park this month so it was nice to be back
24th August 2022 24th Aug 22

Diana ace
How lovely to see so many geese there.
August 25th, 2022  
Babs ace
Looks like a popular spot for the geese to get together
August 25th, 2022  
