Photo 4013
Old Railyard
Located downtown is Railtown Park. It is so named because it is situated on the land that once was home to the Canadian Pacific Railway Yards
27th August 2022
27th Aug 22
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
downtown
,
railway
,
park
,
edmonton
