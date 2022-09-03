Previous
Alberta Day 3 by bkbinthecity
Photo 4020

Alberta Day 3

Continuing with photos highlighting different aspects of the province of Alberta. Honoring the day ,September 1st, when Alberta officially became a province
Starting top left and going clockwise.

1. A modern art sculpture downtown Calgary.

2. Raven Union Church in Central Alberta.

3. A former Roman Catholic Convent located
in the French Canadian community of
Morinville.

4. Olympic Plaza in Calgary
3rd September 2022 3rd Sep 22

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Lou Ann ace
A wonderful collage! So interesting.
September 4th, 2022  
