Photo 4020
Alberta Day 3
Continuing with photos highlighting different aspects of the province of Alberta. Honoring the day ,September 1st, when Alberta officially became a province
Starting top left and going clockwise.
1. A modern art sculpture downtown Calgary.
2. Raven Union Church in Central Alberta.
3. A former Roman Catholic Convent located
in the French Canadian community of
Morinville.
4. Olympic Plaza in Calgary
3rd September 2022
3rd Sep 22
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
church
,
art
,
city
,
architecture
,
building
,
collage
,
plaza
,
alberta
Lou Ann
ace
A wonderful collage! So interesting.
September 4th, 2022
