Previous
Next
Alberta Day 4 by bkbinthecity
Photo 4021

Alberta Day 4

Continuing with pictures from around Alberta honoring the first annual Alberta Day. Alberta became a province on September 1st 1905
Starting top left going clockwise.

1. The Three Sisters in Canmore.

2. When Canada turned 150 this special train made its way across the country. This is when it was in Edmonton.

3. Wild horses near Fort Assiniboine.

4. The Rochfort Tressle Bridge north of Edmonton.
4th September 2022 4th Sep 22

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1101% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
A great collage of these wonderful shots, I find the history so interesting.
September 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise