Previous
Next
Photo 4021
Alberta Day 4
Continuing with pictures from around Alberta honoring the first annual Alberta Day. Alberta became a province on September 1st 1905
Starting top left going clockwise.
1. The Three Sisters in Canmore.
2. When Canada turned 150 this special train made its way across the country. This is when it was in Edmonton.
3. Wild horses near Fort Assiniboine.
4. The Rochfort Tressle Bridge north of Edmonton.
4th September 2022
4th Sep 22
1
1
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
bridge
,
mountain
,
train
,
landscape
,
horses
,
collage
,
alberta
Diana
ace
A great collage of these wonderful shots, I find the history so interesting.
September 5th, 2022
