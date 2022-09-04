Alberta Day 4

Continuing with pictures from around Alberta honoring the first annual Alberta Day. Alberta became a province on September 1st 1905

Starting top left going clockwise.



1. The Three Sisters in Canmore.



2. When Canada turned 150 this special train made its way across the country. This is when it was in Edmonton.



3. Wild horses near Fort Assiniboine.



4. The Rochfort Tressle Bridge north of Edmonton.