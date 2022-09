Alberta Day 5

Today is Labour's Day here in Canada and this will the last set of pictures l am sharing in regards to the first official Alberta Day holiday that took place on September 1st.

Starting top left going clockwise.



1. Downtown Edmonton seen from the south side.



2. An old railroad station in the small town of Delburne. Located in Central Alberta.



3. The Carvel General Store located just west of Edmonton.



4. Stephen Avenue in downtown Calgary.