Church Street Day 2 by bkbinthecity
Photo 4024

Church Street Day 2

Today l was back on Church Street so I decided to take a picture of this building. It is The Rectory for the Sacred Heart Church from yesterday's post
7th September 2022 7th Sep 22

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1102% complete

