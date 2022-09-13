Previous
Remembering Her Majesty.....Liverpool by bkbinthecity
Remembering Her Majesty.....Liverpool

One more set of pictures from our trip to England in 1990. These are my way of honoring Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth ll.
We were able to to take a tour of this beautiful city.
13th September 2022

bkb in the city

