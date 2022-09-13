Sign up
Photo 4030
Remembering Her Majesty.....Liverpool
One more set of pictures from our trip to England in 1990. These are my way of honoring Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth ll.
We were able to to take a tour of this beautiful city.
13th September 2022
13th Sep 22
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
buildings
architecture
england
liverpool
