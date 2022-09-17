Sign up
Photo 4034
Pictorial History
On either side of the table where the Books of Condolences were sitting were photographs of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth ll
17th September 2022
17th Sep 22
2
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Jessica Eby
That's a very nice tribute! Were the photos all from her visits to Alberta/Canada?
September 18th, 2022
Jacqueline
ace
Beautiful tribute!
September 18th, 2022
