Photo 4040
On The Farm
We are spending the weekend at Melody's uncle's farm located south of the town of Sundre.
They have a couple of horses and a fairly new barn
23rd September 2022
23rd Sep 22
2
1
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4040
photos
363
followers
396
following
1106% complete
4033
4034
4035
4036
4037
4038
4039
4040
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A526W
Taken
23rd September 2022 6:45pm
barn
,
horses
,
farm
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful rural setting! I love the barn and the evening light.
September 24th, 2022
Valerie Chesney
ace
This looks delightful .. Love that barn.. Enjoy!
September 24th, 2022
