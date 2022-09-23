Previous
On The Farm by bkbinthecity
On The Farm

We are spending the weekend at Melody's uncle's farm located south of the town of Sundre.
They have a couple of horses and a fairly new barn
bkb in the city

Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful rural setting! I love the barn and the evening light.
September 24th, 2022  
Valerie Chesney ace
This looks delightful .. Love that barn.. Enjoy!
September 24th, 2022  
