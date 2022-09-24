Previous
On The Farm Day 2 by bkbinthecity
Photo 4041

On The Farm Day 2

Today was another beautiful day. Here is another shot from Uncle Bill's Farm. You can see the barn in the distance. Todays pic also features a nice pond he has on the farm. On the left side you can see a fire pit he has made
24th September 2022 24th Sep 22

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1107% complete

