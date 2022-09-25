Previous
On The Farm Day 3 by bkbinthecity
Photo 4042

On The Farm Day 3

Many of you commented on the first picture that showed the horses. I thought some of you would a close up these two beautiful animals
25th September 2022 25th Sep 22

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Peter Dulis ace
Cute
September 25th, 2022  
Phil Howcroft ace
lovely little montage
September 25th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
They are beautiful
September 25th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
They are beauties!
September 25th, 2022  
