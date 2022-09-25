Sign up
Photo 4042
On The Farm Day 3
Many of you commented on the first picture that showed the horses. I thought some of you would a close up these two beautiful animals
25th September 2022
25th Sep 22
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
animals
,
horses
,
farm
,
alberta
Peter Dulis
ace
Cute
September 25th, 2022
Phil Howcroft
ace
lovely little montage
September 25th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
They are beautiful
September 25th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
They are beauties!
September 25th, 2022
