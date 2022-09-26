Sign up
Photo 4043
Autumn Colours
Today l took some time to go for a sort walk. This shot was taken from the Caruthers Bridge looking down onto Groat Road. It provides a nice view of the trees and the changing colours of the season
26th September 2022
26th Sep 22
5
1
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4043
photos
363
followers
396
following
1107% complete
4036
4037
4038
4039
4040
4041
4042
4043
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A526W
Taken
26th September 2022 3:46pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
road
,
trees
,
colours
,
landscape
,
autumn
,
season
Bucktree
ace
Nice capture of the beginnings of autumn
September 27th, 2022
bruni
ace
The view is magnificent and the colors are gorgeous.
September 27th, 2022
Jacqueline
ace
Lovely point to see the colours change!
September 27th, 2022
Rick
ace
Awesome capture. You can see the colors starting to change.
September 27th, 2022
winghong_ho
Nice shot for the autumn colors.
September 27th, 2022
