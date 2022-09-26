Previous
Autumn Colours by bkbinthecity
Photo 4043

Autumn Colours

Today l took some time to go for a sort walk. This shot was taken from the Caruthers Bridge looking down onto Groat Road. It provides a nice view of the trees and the changing colours of the season
26th September 2022 26th Sep 22

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1107% complete

Bucktree ace
Nice capture of the beginnings of autumn
September 27th, 2022  
bruni ace
The view is magnificent and the colors are gorgeous.
September 27th, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
Lovely point to see the colours change!
September 27th, 2022  
Rick ace
Awesome capture. You can see the colors starting to change.
September 27th, 2022  
winghong_ho
Nice shot for the autumn colors.
September 27th, 2022  
