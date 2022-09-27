Sign up
Photo 4044
Autumn Colours Part 2
Here is another picture of the changing colours here in Edmonton. This picture was taken just a little ways down from the bridge where l took yesterday's picture
27th September 2022
27th Sep 22
0
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4044
photos
363
followers
396
following
1107% complete
4037
4038
4039
4040
4041
4042
4043
4044
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
SM-A526W
Taken
26th September 2022 3:49pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
trees
,
colours
,
autumn
,
season
