World Postcard Day

Today is World Postcard Day. I am part of Postcrossings which is a program to send and receive postcards from around the world. I decided to share a few that l have received.

Starting top left and going clockwise



1. A classic illustration of the Canadian RCMP. This was from a fellow Canadian.



2. This was from a 7 year old girl in Japan.



3. This was from Berlin Germany.



4. From St. Louis Missouri