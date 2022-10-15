Across The Street

These two buildings are located directly across the street from Canada Place.

First is the Goodridge Building. It was home for many years to W W Arcade Hardware. I remember as a boy many trips there with my Dad on a Saturday morning.

When the store closed the top two floors became offices while a restaurant, the Hardware Grill, opened other ground floor. It recently closed and a new restaurant, The Continental Treat Bistro opened.

Located next door is the Jasper House Hotel. Which is Edmonton's oldest continually running Hotel. It had its beginning in 1883.