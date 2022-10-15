Previous
Across The Street by bkbinthecity
Photo 4062

Across The Street

These two buildings are located directly across the street from Canada Place.
First is the Goodridge Building. It was home for many years to W W Arcade Hardware. I remember as a boy many trips there with my Dad on a Saturday morning.
When the store closed the top two floors became offices while a restaurant, the Hardware Grill, opened other ground floor. It recently closed and a new restaurant, The Continental Treat Bistro opened.
Located next door is the Jasper House Hotel. Which is Edmonton's oldest continually running Hotel. It had its beginning in 1883.
bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
winghong_ho
Nice building. Lovely history.
October 16th, 2022  
