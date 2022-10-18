Previous
My Dear Dad by bkbinthecity
Photo 4065

My Dear Dad

I am currently participating in a 50 Day Gratitude Challenge.
Today's Challenge was to name one person in your life whom you are grateful for who helped shape your life.
I am so grateful for my Dad. This picture was taken in 1955 when he was 24 years old.
There are many things l could say about my Dad. The one thing l learned from him that has definitely shaped my life is that he always was concerned of the interests of his family, friends, neighbors and co-workers ahead of his own.
I miss my Dad dearly as he passed away in 2003 at the age of 72. When l have an important decision to make l ask myself what would Dad do or say
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I feel the same way about my dad. This is a very nice portrait of yours.
October 19th, 2022  
