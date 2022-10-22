Previous
Grateful for Everyday Things by bkbinthecity
Grateful for Everyday Things

In my 50 Day Gratitude Challenge the Challenge for today was to name three everyday objects that l am grateful for
I am grateful for our Microwave Oven which l use to prepare a snack to enjoy while reading a book sitting on our comfy sofa
bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
October 22nd, 2022  
