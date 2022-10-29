Food For Thought

Today's Challenge in my 50 Day Gratitude Challenge is to name a food you are grateful for. I am using pictures from yesterday.

Last night Melody and l hosted a dessert evening celebration.

This fall marks 40 years that Melody and l have been involved in ministry. The majority of the time has been on a volunteer basis. We also honored her parents who have been of great assistance to us over the years.

We purchased the majority of our items from Dutch Delicious Bakery.

We had a Chocolate Raspberry Cake and a Mocha Cake.

As well We had some Mergpijpjes, Koffiewafels, Speculaasje and an Apple Torte

I am very grateful for the bakery that worked hard to make all of these Delicious items. We have had the privilege of working with children right up seniors and a whole lot of people in between