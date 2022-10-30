Previous
Home Sweet Home by bkbinthecity
Photo 4077

Home Sweet Home

Today's Challenge in my 50 Day Gratitude Challenge is to be grateful for a shelter and place to sleep.
This is the apartment building that we live in. Our suite is on the 2nd floor on the right side of the building. It is a cozy one bedroom which we are very grateful for.
Currently the front is a mess as all that dirt was left behind by a city construction crew that spent a a few months working on the road. They left the mess due to the fact that they still have more work to do. Although I am not sure when that will happen.
We also have been the building managers here for the past 14 months
30th October 2022

Heather ace
This looks like a nice building, Brian! I see you have a balcony too! Nice!
October 30th, 2022  
Kathy ace
A cozy shelter is important for all people.Looks like there are a lot of people around. Hope they are good neighbors for you two.
October 30th, 2022  
Suzanne ace
I wake every day with a great sense of celebration of my home, so glad you shared yours. A good challenge to share what makes home.
October 30th, 2022  
JackieR ace
you have so many roles,such busy people
October 30th, 2022  
