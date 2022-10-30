Home Sweet Home

Today's Challenge in my 50 Day Gratitude Challenge is to be grateful for a shelter and place to sleep.

This is the apartment building that we live in. Our suite is on the 2nd floor on the right side of the building. It is a cozy one bedroom which we are very grateful for.

Currently the front is a mess as all that dirt was left behind by a city construction crew that spent a a few months working on the road. They left the mess due to the fact that they still have more work to do. Although I am not sure when that will happen.

We also have been the building managers here for the past 14 months