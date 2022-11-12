Previous
Hi Ho It's Off To Work I Go by bkbinthecity
Today's Challenge in my 50 Day Gratitude Challenge is something you love about your job.
When the pandemic hit in March 2020 l was laid off from my job. What l hoped would be temporary became permanent. In August of 2021 I was hired on as the Building Manager where we live. I love the fact that with this job I am able to play a role in the fact that the tenants feel glad about the building they live in.
A couple of weeks ago I posted a picture of the front of the building. Here is the back of the building
12th November 2022 12th Nov 22

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
It looks like a very nice place to live- and I'm sure the tenants are pleased with how you look out for them.
November 13th, 2022  
Kathy ace
A nice place with not too many tenants to deal with. Hope the building is in good shape without too many malfunctions. i imagine it's difficult being on call all the time (if you are). Glad you have a job and like it.
November 13th, 2022  
Cathy
A good manager can have a positive impact on the people who live there. God bless you in your work.
November 13th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
A nice building, not too large. It's certainly possible to know all the tenants.
November 13th, 2022  
