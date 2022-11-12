Hi Ho It's Off To Work I Go

Today's Challenge in my 50 Day Gratitude Challenge is something you love about your job.

When the pandemic hit in March 2020 l was laid off from my job. What l hoped would be temporary became permanent. In August of 2021 I was hired on as the Building Manager where we live. I love the fact that with this job I am able to play a role in the fact that the tenants feel glad about the building they live in.

A couple of weeks ago I posted a picture of the front of the building. Here is the back of the building