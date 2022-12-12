Previous
A Night of Beautiful Music by bkbinthecity
A Night of Beautiful Music

Last night we took Melody's parents to their church for a wonderful evening of beautiful Christmas music. Here is a glimpse of the performance.
The Choir which performed a special rendition of Go Tell It On The Mountain. They also brought the evening to a close with a beautiful rendition of Handel's Hallelujah Chorus.
A Quintet singing In The Bleak of Midwinter.
A small Ochestra with Rejoice Christ is Born and Good Christian Men Rejoice.
A Brass Ensemble performed a trilogy of Christmas carols and Joy To The World.
It certainly was a evening of beautiful music.


12th December 2022 12th Dec 22

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Boxplayer ace
Sounds like a lovely programme, some of my faves in there.
December 13th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How wonderful! The collage of images are beautiful!
December 13th, 2022  
