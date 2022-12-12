A Night of Beautiful Music

Last night we took Melody's parents to their church for a wonderful evening of beautiful Christmas music. Here is a glimpse of the performance.

The Choir which performed a special rendition of Go Tell It On The Mountain. They also brought the evening to a close with a beautiful rendition of Handel's Hallelujah Chorus.

A Quintet singing In The Bleak of Midwinter.

A small Ochestra with Rejoice Christ is Born and Good Christian Men Rejoice.

A Brass Ensemble performed a trilogy of Christmas carols and Joy To The World.

It certainly was a evening of beautiful music.





