Annual Tradition by bkbinthecity
Photo 4127

Annual Tradition

Every year l post a picture of the Christmas Tree in West Edmonton Mall. Here is a look at it located on Europa Boulevard
19th December 2022 19th Dec 22

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1130% complete

Photo Details

Bill Davidson
Nice capture.
December 20th, 2022  
