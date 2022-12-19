Sign up
Photo 4127
Annual Tradition
Every year l post a picture of the Christmas Tree in West Edmonton Mall. Here is a look at it located on Europa Boulevard
19th December 2022
19th Dec 22
1
1
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A526W
Taken
19th December 2022 6:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
christmas
,
shopping
,
mall
,
decorations
Bill Davidson
Nice capture.
December 20th, 2022
