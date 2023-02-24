Previous
Next
Edmonton In Black and White....Bare Branches by bkbinthecity
Photo 4194

Edmonton In Black and White....Bare Branches

Walking past City Hall the bare branches of these trees caught my attention
24th February 2023 24th Feb 23

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1149% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rebecca B
Love those trees.
February 25th, 2023  
Dione Giorgio
Lovely!
February 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise