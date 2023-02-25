Previous
Edmonton In Black and White....Looking For A Good Book by bkbinthecity
Photo 4195

Edmonton In Black and White....Looking For A Good Book

Located downtown is the Main Edmonton Public Library. This building is fairly new and replaced the old Library that was on this site
25th February 2023 25th Feb 23

bkb in the city

bkb in the city
Neat pov. I do love a library
February 26th, 2023  
Bill Davidson
A nice looking building.
February 26th, 2023  
