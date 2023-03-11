Churches Of Edmonton.....St. Peter's Lutheran

This church opened it doors in 1928. During the Great Depression the church offered soup kitchens to those affected by job loss and poverty.

By 1950 the congregation had grown to 500

In 1968 as it celebrated its 60th Anniversary the church underwent a major renovation. In 1970 it started enacting a live nativity scene at Christmas.

In 1990 a program named The Rock began operation out of the church. This a program designed to aid the poor and homeless in the community. This program continues to this day