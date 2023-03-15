Previous
Edmonton At Night.....At The Table
Edmonton At Night.....At The Table

In yesterday's post some of you mentioned the person at the table. The person happened to be this statue of Frank Spinelli who was the founder of Little Italy
bkb in the city

Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Diana ace
Oh what a wonderful capture and scene, i never noticed it yesterday.
March 16th, 2023  
