Photo 4213
Edmonton At Night.....At The Table
In yesterday's post some of you mentioned the person at the table. The person happened to be this statue of Frank Spinelli who was the founder of Little Italy
15th March 2023
15th Mar 23
1
1
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Views
6
1
1
365
SM-A526W
12th March 2023 8:01pm
little
,
art
,
italy
,
statue
,
edmonton
Diana
ace
Oh what a wonderful capture and scene, i never noticed it yesterday.
March 16th, 2023
