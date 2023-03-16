Previous
Edmonton At Night.....ln Colour by bkbinthecity
Photo 4214

Edmonton At Night.....ln Colour

Last month l posted a picture of The Neon Sign Museum in black and white. I promised to post a picture of it in colour so here it is
16th March 2023 16th Mar 23

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1154% complete

Wow! That is a great colorful shot!
March 17th, 2023  
Jessica Eby
Predictably, I love it! Fave!
March 17th, 2023  
Diana ace
That looks fabulous, so much better in colour :-)
March 17th, 2023  
