In Remembrance by bkbinthecity
In Remembrance

In the early hours of Thursday morning two members of the Edmonton Police Service were shot and killed in the line of duty. I have decided to interrupt this week's series in order to pay tribute to them. Constables Travis Jordan and Brett Ryan had 15 years service between them.
Starting top left going clockwise
1. After signing books of condolences at City Hall l took a picture of the flags at half mast.

2. I drove down to Constable Ezio Faraone Park and took a picture of Constable Faraone who was killed in the line of duty in 1990.

3. Flowers in front of the downtown police station.

4. Flags at half mast at the Police Station
17th March 2023 17th Mar 23

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody.
winghong_ho
Nice capture and collage.
March 18th, 2023  
Dina Rich ace
Thank you for this awesome tribute. Being married to a retired police officer, I am grateful you recognized this sacrifice of lives!
March 18th, 2023  
Paula Fontanini ace
Thank you for this beautiful tribute to the fallen heroes! Sadly, they made the ultimate sacrifice!
March 18th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Very nice tribute. So sorry to hear of that loss.
March 18th, 2023  
