In Remembrance

In the early hours of Thursday morning two members of the Edmonton Police Service were shot and killed in the line of duty. I have decided to interrupt this week's series in order to pay tribute to them. Constables Travis Jordan and Brett Ryan had 15 years service between them.

Starting top left going clockwise

1. After signing books of condolences at City Hall l took a picture of the flags at half mast.



2. I drove down to Constable Ezio Faraone Park and took a picture of Constable Faraone who was killed in the line of duty in 1990.



3. Flowers in front of the downtown police station.



4. Flags at half mast at the Police Station