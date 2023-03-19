Sign up
Photo 4217
Winter In The City
Well Spring is only a couple of days away and yes we still have snow. This is typical for March in Edmonton. Here is a shot taken in downtown Edmonton
19th March 2023
19th Mar 23
1
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4217
photos
366
followers
424
following
1155% complete
4210
4211
4212
4213
4214
4215
4216
4217
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Tags
downtown
,
cityscape
,
edmonton
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great looking buildings and it sure does look like winter.
March 20th, 2023
