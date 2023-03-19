Previous
Next
Winter In The City by bkbinthecity
Photo 4217

Winter In The City

Well Spring is only a couple of days away and yes we still have snow. This is typical for March in Edmonton. Here is a shot taken in downtown Edmonton
19th March 2023 19th Mar 23

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1155% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great looking buildings and it sure does look like winter.
March 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise