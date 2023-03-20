Previous
Winter In The City...Skyline by bkbinthecity
Winter In The City...Skyline

I have featured Edmonton's skyline many times on my project. Here is a look at it with snow all around even though it is now officially Spring
20th March 2023 20th Mar 23

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Diana ace
That is quite an impressive skyline, amazing that you still have so much snow.
March 21st, 2023  
Babs ace
Still looks very wintery.
March 21st, 2023  
