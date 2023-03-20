Sign up
Photo 4218
Winter In The City...Skyline
I have featured Edmonton's skyline many times on my project. Here is a look at it with snow all around even though it is now officially Spring
20th March 2023
20th Mar 23
2
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4218
photos
366
followers
425
following
1155% complete
4211
4212
4213
4214
4215
4216
4217
4218
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Tags
snow
,
downtown
,
spring
,
city
,
skyline
,
edmonton
Diana
ace
That is quite an impressive skyline, amazing that you still have so much snow.
March 21st, 2023
Babs
ace
Still looks very wintery.
March 21st, 2023
