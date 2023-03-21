Previous
Winter In The City.....The River by bkbinthecity
Winter In The City.....The River

Certain sections of the North Saskatchewan River are thawed out quite nicely as you can see in this portion passing through Rundle Park in Edmonton's northeast neighborhood of Beverly
21st March 2023 21st Mar 23

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Jessica Eby
Very pretty scene, great shot!
March 22nd, 2023  
Diana ace
Lovely shot with so much to see, great looking bridge and lovely textures.
March 22nd, 2023  
eDorre ace
Neat composition!
March 22nd, 2023  
