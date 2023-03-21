Sign up
Photo 4219
Winter In The City.....The River
Certain sections of the North Saskatchewan River are thawed out quite nicely as you can see in this portion passing through Rundle Park in Edmonton's northeast neighborhood of Beverly
21st March 2023
21st Mar 23
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
bridge
park
landscape
edmonton
Jessica Eby
Very pretty scene, great shot!
March 22nd, 2023
Diana
ace
Lovely shot with so much to see, great looking bridge and lovely textures.
March 22nd, 2023
eDorre
ace
Neat composition!
March 22nd, 2023
