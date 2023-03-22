Previous
Winter In The City.....Wildliife by bkbinthecity
This morning as l was getting into my Jeep l spotted this rabbit. I managed to get my phone out to capture a picture before he took off
bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1156% complete

moni kozi ace
Ha! Excellent!
March 23rd, 2023  
Jessica Eby
Wow, that's awesome! Fave!
March 23rd, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Wonderful shot. Favourite
March 23rd, 2023  
Diana ace
what a wonderful find and shot, I love it!
March 23rd, 2023  
