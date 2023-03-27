Sign up
Photo 4225
Out In The Country
A drive in the country is always worth it as there are numerous photo opportunities. Here is one of them. This lovely country church. Daysland Knox United Church located southeast of Edmonton
27th March 2023
27th Mar 23
3
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4225
photos
365
followers
443
following
1157% complete
View this month »
4218
4219
4220
4221
4222
4223
4224
4225
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
rural
,
architecture
,
building
,
alberta
Jessica Eby
Interesting architecture with the steeple set at that angle; I've never seen one quite like that before! The inside is nice too, with all the wood.
March 28th, 2023
Diana
ace
Beautiful find and shots, I love the wooden interior.
March 28th, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
Interesting architecture.
March 28th, 2023
Leave a Comment
