Previous
Next
Out In The Country by bkbinthecity
Photo 4225

Out In The Country

A drive in the country is always worth it as there are numerous photo opportunities. Here is one of them. This lovely country church. Daysland Knox United Church located southeast of Edmonton
27th March 2023 27th Mar 23

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1157% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jessica Eby
Interesting architecture with the steeple set at that angle; I've never seen one quite like that before! The inside is nice too, with all the wood.
March 28th, 2023  
Diana ace
Beautiful find and shots, I love the wooden interior.
March 28th, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Interesting architecture.
March 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise