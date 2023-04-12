Previous
Next
Another Bridge by bkbinthecity
Photo 4241

Another Bridge

Here is another of Edmonton's bridges. This the Walterdale Bridge located just a short distance east of the High Level Bridge in yesterday's post. This one has a nice wide walkway for both pedestrians and cyclists
12th April 2023 12th Apr 23

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1161% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ellen E
great night shot. cool-looking bridge!
April 13th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Excellent night shot.
April 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise