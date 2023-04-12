Sign up
Photo 4241
Another Bridge
Here is another of Edmonton's bridges. This the Walterdale Bridge located just a short distance east of the High Level Bridge in yesterday's post. This one has a nice wide walkway for both pedestrians and cyclists
12th April 2023
12th Apr 23
2
1
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4241
photos
362
followers
461
following
1161% complete
4234
4235
4236
4237
4238
4239
4240
4241
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Tags
bridge
,
river
,
valley
,
edmonton
Ellen E
great night shot. cool-looking bridge!
April 13th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Excellent night shot.
April 13th, 2023
