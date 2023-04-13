Previous
Next
The Streets Of Edmonton by bkbinthecity
Photo 4242

The Streets Of Edmonton

I love walking around downtown. There is so much to see and do and to photograph. Here is a glimpse to share with all of you
13th April 2023 13th Apr 23

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1162% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
It looks like a fabulous city, I love the lighting.
April 14th, 2023  
Jessica Eby
Looks very nice; the curved lights are especially cool and interesting! Fave!
April 14th, 2023  
winghong_ho
A lovely place to go shopping.
April 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise