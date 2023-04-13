Sign up
Photo 4242
The Streets Of Edmonton
I love walking around downtown. There is so much to see and do and to photograph. Here is a glimpse to share with all of you
13th April 2023
13th Apr 23
3
2
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4242
photos
362
followers
462
following
4235
4236
4237
4238
4239
4240
4241
4242
Tags
downtown
,
cityscape
,
edmonton
Diana
ace
It looks like a fabulous city, I love the lighting.
April 14th, 2023
Jessica Eby
Looks very nice; the curved lights are especially cool and interesting! Fave!
April 14th, 2023
winghong_ho
A lovely place to go shopping.
April 14th, 2023
