Living Downtown by bkbinthecity
Photo 4244

Living Downtown

Today was a beautiful day out so l decided to go for a stroll downtown. I went for a stroll up and down the Fourth Street Promenade. Over the next few days l will share some pictures from todays walk
15th April 2023 15th Apr 23

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1162% complete

Rick ace
Nice view of the city. Great shot.
April 16th, 2023  
