Photo 4244
Living Downtown
Today was a beautiful day out so l decided to go for a stroll downtown. I went for a stroll up and down the Fourth Street Promenade. Over the next few days l will share some pictures from todays walk
15th April 2023
15th Apr 23
1
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4244
photos
362
followers
466
following
1162% complete
4237
4238
4239
4240
4241
4242
4243
4244
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments: 1
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A526W
Taken
15th April 2023 3:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
downtown
,
edmonton
Rick
ace
Nice view of the city. Great shot.
April 16th, 2023
