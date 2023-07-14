Previous
One Last View by bkbinthecity
Photo 4334

One Last View

Today the smoke from the wildfires rolled into town. So l was glad that l had a few pictures of our river valley to use for my post today. The bridge is a new Light Rail Transit bridge to take the train from downtown to the southside
14th July 2023 14th Jul 23

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1187% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
LOvely view and very nice looking bridge. Hope the smoke clears soon.
July 15th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise