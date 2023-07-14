Sign up
Photo 4334
One Last View
Today the smoke from the wildfires rolled into town. So l was glad that l had a few pictures of our river valley to use for my post today. The bridge is a new Light Rail Transit bridge to take the train from downtown to the southside
14th July 2023
14th Jul 23
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4334
photos
352
followers
469
following
4327
4328
4329
4330
4331
4332
4333
4334
Tags
bridge
,
river
,
valley
,
edmonton
Diana
ace
LOvely view and very nice looking bridge. Hope the smoke clears soon.
July 15th, 2023
