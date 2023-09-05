Sign up
Previous
Photo 4387
The Clouds Came Rolling In
We arrived at the Victoria Promenade to go for a walk. Within a few minutes the sky was dark and the rain came pouring down
5th September 2023
5th Sep 23
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
sky
,
street
,
clouds
eDorre
ace
Would have been a great place for a walk!
September 6th, 2023
Diana
ace
Lovely shot and scene, such a pity it spoilt your walk.
September 6th, 2023
