The Clouds Came Rolling In by bkbinthecity
The Clouds Came Rolling In

We arrived at the Victoria Promenade to go for a walk. Within a few minutes the sky was dark and the rain came pouring down
5th September 2023 5th Sep 23

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
eDorre ace
Would have been a great place for a walk!
September 6th, 2023  
Diana ace
Lovely shot and scene, such a pity it spoilt your walk.
September 6th, 2023  
