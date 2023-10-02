Previous
Autumn In The City by bkbinthecity
Photo 4414

Autumn In The City

After the city took down some barriers on Victoria Promenade we went back there to enjoy the beautiful weather and the Fall colours. Definitely to nice not to share with all of you
2nd October 2023 2nd Oct 23

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1209% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

winghong_ho
Beautiful view, it reminds me also that autumn is also coming in town.
October 3rd, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely autumn colours.
October 3rd, 2023  
Helge E. Storheim ace
Nice colours
October 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise